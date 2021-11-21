Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 227,329 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of LifeVantage worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 434.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LFVN opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
