Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 227,329 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of LifeVantage worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 434.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFVN opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

