Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $219.31 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.21 and a 1 year high of $220.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

