Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,004,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

