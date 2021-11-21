Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,753. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

