Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,499,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,033 shares of company stock worth $1,408,325. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $3,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

