Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Update

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the October 14th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL stock remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.