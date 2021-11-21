Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Velas has a market capitalization of $996.39 million and approximately $25.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

