Venus (XVS) Price Hits $23.25 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $23.25 or 0.00039066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $267.50 million and $16.21 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,980.93 or 0.99107400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00498248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,505,701 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

