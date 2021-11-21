Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERA stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

