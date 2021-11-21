VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after buying an additional 148,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $246.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,114,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

