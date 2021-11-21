Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.71 and a 12 month high of $196.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

