Veriti Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,076 shares of company stock worth $11,987,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $596.75 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $354.16 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.26 and its 200 day moving average is $538.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.