Veriti Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $470.52 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.50 and its 200-day moving average is $430.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

