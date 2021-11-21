Veriti Management LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 38.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Seagen by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock valued at $32,069,325. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

