Veriti Management LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT opened at $144.37 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

