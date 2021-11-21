Veriti Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 353,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BHP Group by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after acquiring an additional 281,404 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BHP opened at $52.36 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

