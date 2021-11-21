Veriti Management LLC Has $532,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

