Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.23 and traded as high as C$12.00. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 1,804,892 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.77.

The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

