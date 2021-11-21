Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $20.19 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 24.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 10.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

