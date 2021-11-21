Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

VERX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

VERX stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 221,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vertex by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,754,000 after acquiring an additional 926,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 649,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 24.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 166,084 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 10.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

