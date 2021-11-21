Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $202.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.61.

VRTX stock opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

