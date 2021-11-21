Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $302.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.74 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock worth $616,272. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

