Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 17.20 and last traded at 17.43. Approximately 124,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 230,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

