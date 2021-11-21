Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

