VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CIZ opened at $34.28 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

