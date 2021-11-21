Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Sells 5,585 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

