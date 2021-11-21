Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Update

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 31,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 8,673,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,959,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.