Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $228,374,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

