Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,161 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,046,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

