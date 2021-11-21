Virtu Financial LLC Invests $241,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 102.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 107,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 108.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 309.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eventbrite by 83.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 858,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 542.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 361,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.