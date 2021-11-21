Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH opened at $21.51 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $673.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

