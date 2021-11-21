Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.