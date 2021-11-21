Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 180 Life Sciences were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATNF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $953,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 137.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $4.05 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

