Virtu Financial LLC Takes $249,000 Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter worth $209,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

