Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chemours by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

CC stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

