Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $391.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

