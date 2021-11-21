Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VIZSF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

