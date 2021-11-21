Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VIZSF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

