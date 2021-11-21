VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.53.

VMW stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. VMware has a twelve month low of $119.51 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in VMware by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

