Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 378.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

