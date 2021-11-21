Walleye Trading LLC Has $250,000 Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after buying an additional 155,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $27.01 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

