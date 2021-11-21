Walleye Trading LLC Invests $239,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX opened at $36.32 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

