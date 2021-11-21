Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $142.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.