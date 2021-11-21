Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warner Music Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

