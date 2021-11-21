Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 992,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

