Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRTBY. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

