Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 1,000 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3,474.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,369 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.