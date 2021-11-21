Webster Bank N. A. Sells 470 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after buying an additional 494,466 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.