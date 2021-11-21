Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

