Wedbush Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

