Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 244 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

